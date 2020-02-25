Rain on and off Tuesday; Wednesday transitions to snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Widespread rain moves in tonight and will be on and off Tuesday. Our transition day is Wednesday. A rain/snow mix is expected by the evening. We’re trending colder as we wrap up February.

Very good chance for general accumulating snow Wednesday night and Thursday with lake effect Friday as temperatures fall well below normal (mid 20s).

The winds aloft depicts a decent chunk of polar air diving over the Great Lakes Mid and Late week, pulling out as we head toward the weekend. March 1st arrives on Sunday!

The storm system that moves through the Ohio Valley may cause the rain to mix with some snow, however the lion share of snow comes in late-Wednesday and early Thursday. After the general snow, lake effect will kick in Thursday and Friday behind the storm system. Additional accumulation is likely where snow bands are persistent.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: