Rain moves out for sunshine and 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The calendar might say August, but it won’t feel like it outside today.

Temperatures will top out in the low 70s, and it will take awhile to get there.

There are a few lingering showers this morning.

There may be fog in some of our southern communities.

We’ll see the sun, finally.

Partly sunny and cool and some great weather in our 8-day forecast.

