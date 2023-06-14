(WJW) – Rain will move out on Wednesday. Anticipate more sun with temperatures a bit warmer, in the low 70s.

Rain showers will be spotty early Wednesday, then much drier.

Another front will move in Thursday midday/afternoon.

A southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio.

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

RECORD: Since May 1 (through June 12) has featured the least number of “tropical” days since the late 1940s!

The long-range outlook shows periods of heat returning the last week of June building in central Texas and the central U.S.