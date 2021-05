CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rain is moving through and will last into the morning commute.

We’re expecting it to taper off around 9 a.m.

We’ll have some good dry hours and sunshine during the day.

But the rain will return tonight.

It will start up around 6 p.m.

Saturday keeps small rain chances.

Mother’s Day, you’ll want to make indoor plans.

Rain will cover most of the state on Sunday.

Here’s your 8 day forecast: