CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another warm day today but clouds will continue to move in so there will not be as much sunshine through the afternoon.

A sprinkle or two is possible during the first half of the day but most places will remain quiet.

The heaviest of the rain will move in after sunset tonight into Thursday morning.

A Marginal Risk (lowest on 1 to 5 scale) is in place, south of our area, for an isolated strong to severe storm. That storm is possible with the line of showers and storms that moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Hail and high winds are all possible in a stronger storm in NE Ohio.

We’ve got some changes all over the place in the 8-Day forecast from sun to rain/storms, and warmth to much colder temps.

Once the heaviest of the rain moves out Thursday morning, a few scattered, lake-effect showers will linger through the first part of the day.

We will have two shots of cold air over the next week.

The first one Thursday>Friday and another one early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range outlook shows this “cooler” pattern continuing through the remainder of October. Basically 5 days of “cool” then a 1-2 day break with milder temps then back to “cool”.

What parts of the country see the EARLIEST SUNSETS throughout the year?

Hello October!

Above are the averages in Cleveland for the month.