Rain in the morning; storms in the evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We have a very soggy week ahead.

Starting with rain this morning. Widespread showers started long before the sun came up Monday.

They’ll stick around through the morning commute and most of the day.

They’ll turn to thunderstorms for the commute home.

It will be significantly cooler than yesterday, but we’ll remain in the upper 60s with high humidity.

We will see some dry breaks during the day, but not long enough for things to dry out.

And we have more rain on the way this week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: