Rain, snow and graupel in the forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The colder air is becoming readily apparent now as winds blow off the lake west to east.

The first snowflakes of the season are possible over the high ground in our eastern suburbs on Tuesday as well as Wednesday while accompanying lake-driven showers.

The National Weather Service reports we may also see graupel in some areas.

Lake effect precipitation is expected today. Graupel and snow are possible this afternoon into the evening, especially in the hills . These will be associated with the most intense returns on radar.



Also see the image showing the differences between graupel, hail and sleet. pic.twitter.com/PC8C29UL77 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 2, 2021

Most of the precipitation will be spotty.

EDT ends this Sunday, November 7 at 3 am.

We will set our clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 am, and sunset will be at 5:15 pm. Reminder: This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST