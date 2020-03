Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Temperatures are starting out in the 30s in Northeast Ohio.

They'll stay above freezing all day.

A rain system will move through mid-morning.

You may see some flurries mixed in.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s and the sun will peak out.

The evening commute should be dry.

Tomorrow is going to be sunny and 50!

Here's your latest 8-day forecast:

