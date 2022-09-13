(WJW) – A dreary start to today with a few scattered showers and steadier rain during the morning commute. The rain will slowly fizzle out through the afternoon with the cloud coverage sticking around during the day.

Mostly to partly sunny skies west during the afternoon and evening as temperatures struggle to climb into the upper 60s.

The last time we had a high in the 60s was last June! (graphic courtesy: Mackenzie Bart)

Beautiful weather once this system departs! Look at that stretch of sunny/seasonable days as we wrap up the workweek.

Brief warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. The warmth continues into early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

September 1st is the start of meteorological fall, here are some stats in Cleveland:

Bummer! Sunset now before 8PM, we lose 1 hour and 22 minutes of daylight this month.