CLEVELAND (WJW) – The rain will fizzle out tonight as lower humidity moves in Thursday and for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 70s.

Staying dry to end the week with our next chance at rain for the second half of the weekend as the heat and humidity creeps up. Seasonal temperatures return for much of week as the extreme heat stay out west for the most part.

Fast moving fronts from the NW over the next 10-14 days in between domes of heat.



Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is a look at the rainfall outlook over the next 14 days.