Rain expected throughout the week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “Rain, rain go away” will be our theme song this week!

There are waves of rain that will be riding along a frontal boundary for the next several days. This results in chances of rain, on and off, through early Thursday.

The rainfall amounts will be approaching 1″ in spots by lunchtime Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s Thursday and Friday! A much cooler weekend will directly follow this late-week warm-up.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

