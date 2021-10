CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fall lovers rejoice! We had a high of 60 today — the coldest day since May 29 when it was 57. Expect some lake effect rain showers through this evening and early tomorrow in Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will be similar Sunday, around 60 degrees. We will be sunny for a few days and warm up to the lower 70s.

Thursday looks wet with the next cold front moving through that will drop us into the 50s again for next weekend.

