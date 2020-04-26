Rain expected for Sunday, minor flooding possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A moisture laden system will be affecting us tonight and tomorrow with occasional heavy downpours through early Sunday.

The rain will become more widely scattered Sunday afternoon. We’ll be monitoring our rivers and creeks closely.

Minor flooding is possible with over an inch expected in many parts of the viewing area. Up to 2″ of rain may fall in some select neighborhoods.

Winds will ramp up out of the northeast Sunday with gusts reaching 40+mph.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH has been issued through Sunday afternoon for Ottawa, Sandusky & Erie counties. Significant lakeshore flooding is possible. Roads may be closed and some shoreline erosion may occur.

Our roller coaster continues with a lot of ups and downs in the forecast. May will start off on a sunny note. Hopefully, milder temps appear soon.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the weather forecast here.