CLEVELAND (WJW) — With winds shifting out of the northwest and west, expect a few spotty, lake effect rain showers through Sunday.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST/BROWNS FORECAST: Expect on-and-off lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s. A mainly dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins, albeit chilly. Then it’s even more lake-driven spotty showers Sunday night.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: