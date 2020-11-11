Rain ends this morning with cooler air this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most of us will wake up to rain, but Wednesday won’t be a washout.

The showers are ahead of a cool front that’s pushing into Northeast Ohio.

Rain coverage will get really light by lunchtime.

Temperatures are dropping and will be much cooler behind the rain.

Our morning temps are the warmest it will be all day.

We’ll drop into the 40s later today.

There will be some rays of sunshine in the afternoon.

We’re in the 50s later this week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

