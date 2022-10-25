CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mild night but rain is on the way with our next system to bring some colder air. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

Rain moves in after midnight with showers arriving for the early morning commute.

Waking up to the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning. It’ll feel cool, especially with the rain and a bit of a breeze. On and off showers will continue into the afternoon as temperatures struggle to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Drier conditions move in Wednesday night into the rest of the work week. The weekend will stay quiet beyond the chance for a few showers late Sunday night. Seasonal and quiet conditions for any of your fall/Halloween events.

Overall, there’s little sign of extreme cold over the next 10-14 days.

