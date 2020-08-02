Rain continues overnight with risk for flash flooding, more showers expected Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a tricky weekend to find your ‘window of opportunity’ for pool time or any outdoor activity for that matter.

Occasional showers and embedded storms/heavy downpours will continue tonight with a risk of flash flooding. The main threat for severe weather remains just southeast of our viewing area as follows:

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties.

Sunday will also sport scattered showers/storms followed by another risk in the evening on Monday and Tuesday. We do need the rain in parts of NE Ohio so some of us are grateful for the rain. The occasionally unsettled periods through Tuesday of next week will help put a dent into these drought conditions below…

No big warm-up in sight! We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

