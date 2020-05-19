Rain continues overnight with potential for flooding

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Lakeshore flood warning for Erie, Sandusky and Ottawa counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Flood watch for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Huron, Medina, Richland, Ashland and Wayne counties through Tuesday morning.

An active weather night across northern Ohio with flooding in progress. There was one report of a tornado southwest of Columbus.

Tropical Storm Arthur has been “gumming up” the weather works as the cutoff low meanders about the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi Valleys. The official hurricane season does not begin until June 1st, but as you can see below it’s not complete out of the question to have an early-season tropical storm, or even hurricane for that matter.

Meanwhile, heavier bouts of rain will be around into the overnight hours. The heaviest will occur within the FLOOD WATCH areas where as much as 1-2″+ will fall by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon is trending drier as is Wednesday and the latter part of the week, thankfully. With the wobbling, indecisiveness of the low pressure vortex, we left low chances of a few spotty periods of rain, mainly PM, Wednesday through Friday.

Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining dry and summer-like temperatures. That being said, stay tuned because the latest weather pattern has been tough to nail down more than a few days in advance.

Our first tropical system of the season is now near the North Carolina coastline. Arthur will move out to sea over the next 2 days.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: