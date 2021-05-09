Rain continues overnight; frost advisory impacting most of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain locally heavy throughout the evening with minor flooding possible on roadways with poor drainage.

We’re turning colder. There is a frost advisory in place Monday morning.

The frost advisory goes into effect at 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. for the following counties: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning, Marion, Morrow, Holmes, Knox, Southern Erie.

Temperatures as low as 36 degrees are expected.

Our springtime rainfall deficit should be wiped out after this round. Most areas down around 2″.

We finally dry out next week! Sunshine returns and temperatures gradually warm. By next weekend we should see a pattern shift with seasonable temps back in the forecast.

The long-range temperature outlook through the middle of May shows a slow warming trend and continuing into the following week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast