CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few showers will continue late tonight and overnight. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible. Showers will continue into the early morning hours.

Lingering shower Tuesday morning. Eventually the front departs to our south, taking away our rain chances. On Tuesday, temps will be around 60 by the lake but mid to upper 60s as you head further south.

Next chance for rain will be late Friday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

