Rain continues into Thursday with sharp temperature decline

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re tracking several rain events. Get ready for a sharp temperature decline as our atmosphere turns soggy for a good chunk of Thursday.

Best chances of rain over the next 48 hours:

Showers and storms continue overnight. Some may be strong with damaging winds and hail potential.

The best chance/coverage is Thursday evening around dinnertime. Widespread rainfall will blanket most of Ohio. From 8 p.m. through the NFL Draft time duration, showers will be slim to none.

Lingering lake showers are likely Friday with a 30% chance. It will be cooler.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: