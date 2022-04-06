(WJW) – The rain showers are on the retreat! Our far eastern counties will be the last ones to dry out by about 11 p.m. Behind the showers, cooler air seeps in. By Thursday morning, expect low 40s.

Thursday, the rain will be more scarce. A hit or miss midday sprinkle is still possible and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, a better chance for rain. It will be more scattered as temperatures struggle to even make it through the 40s.

The weekend remains chilly. Early Saturday morning, you may even run into an isolated wintry mix but skies dry out with some sunshine by Sunday.

There will be a longer warmup next week after a cool weekend.

However, cooler air will head our way early Easter weekend. Day-to-day details will be addressed early next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: