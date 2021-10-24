Rain continues into Monday, with roller coaster temps on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We should get a break from the rain into early Monday, as the warm front lifts to the north.

We’ll have dry breaks Monday morning with showers becoming more numerous late in the day. A cold front swings through Monday night bringing back the cooler air for a brief period with lake effect rain showers expected on Tuesday.

It’s an unsettled week ahead with roller coaster temperatures. Middle of the week looks good with 60 degree temps and sunshine returning.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: A few morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry evening for our little ghosts and goblins, but chilly.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: