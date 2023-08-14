CLEVELAND (WJW) — Steady to heavy rain will continue through the night. A few thunderstorms are possible but the severe risk continues to move south and out of Ohio.

Gusty winds and heavier downpours will be the main problems through the night. Heavier rain will move out overnight. Expect temps to be around 65 degrees.

On and off light showers continue Tuesday, with a NW wind off the lake. MUCH COOLER!

Signs of summer heat returning the week of August 20-24th. Details coming soon.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

