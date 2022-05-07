CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday morning rain is gradually clearing out of the area. The afternoon should be drier with a passing, light shower possible but cloudy and cool, in the upper 50s.

With the saturated ground and additional rainfall, a Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday morning for the following counties – Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas – where we could see a 2-day total of about 1-2 inches of rain.

We’ll have a chilly start on Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 60s.

Warmer temps to start next week with a few 80s!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: