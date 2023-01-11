CLEVELAND (WJW) — Predominantly cloudy skies today with milder temperatures, in the upper 40s. We are dry for the most part with some spotty, light showers in the afternoon/evening. Overall small coverage.

The next system to watch arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, temperatures in the 50s with widespread steady rain.

The rain will change over into a wintry mix and snow late Thursday evening as temperatures fall into the low 30s with all snow Friday during the first half of the day. General accumulations will occur with some lake effect late Friday.

Some areas could see between 2-4 inches of snow. The primary snow belt could see more than 4 inches.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

