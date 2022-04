CLEVELAND (WJW) – A dry start to Thursday morning, temps in the lower 40s.

Thursday the rain will be more scarce. A hit or miss midday sprinkle is still possible though, and cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Friday, a better chance for rain, more scattered as temperatures struggle to even make it through the 40s.



The weekend remains chilly… Saturday, early morning you may even run into an isolated wintry mix but skies dry out with some sunshine by Sunday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST