CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today looks like the best of the next 8 days, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. Find some time to get outside!

That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night through Friday mid-afternoon. Followed by a few lake effect rain showers Friday late afternoon, mainly in our snowbelt communities.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.