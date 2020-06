CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is plenty of rain in the forecast for the next few days.

Rain is forecast through most of the day Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms will take a break around dinnertime.

The only day this week that’s looking completely dry is Friday and that is subject to change.

Heat and humidity show signs of building back during the first week of July with possibly more 90 degree days!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.