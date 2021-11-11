Rain and thunderstorms followed by snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the 40s.

It’s going to be warm and windy for Veteran’s Day.

It will be blustery with wind gusts up to 35 MPH in the afternoon.

Showers are thunderstorms are likely between 4 and 10 p.m.

Friday is our transition day with temperatures around average with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late in the day and there is the chance of spotty showers after 8 PM.

The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for some snow/mix/rain. Highs will be hanging in the low 40’s with overnight lows below freezing. There is potential for accumulating snow, especially in the snow belt, through Tuesday morning of next week!

Rollercoaster temps in the week ahead with another mild bout after the big chill.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: