Rain and thunderstorms followed by more rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the 60s this morning, and they’re only going up from there.

We’re tracking three rain events in the next 24 hours.

Here’s how it will happen.

If we see sunshine today, there might be a few breaks in the morning.

There may be a few showers around midday.

Thunderstorms will begin late afternoon and early evening.

They’ll be fairly widespread between 5 to 9 p.m.

We’ll see some locally heavy rainfall, which we need.

Temps overnight will drop into the 50s with widespread rain.

That will carry over into Thursday. The rain will stay with us and so will the 50s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: