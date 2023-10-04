CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds continue to build in tonight with our next chance of rain on the way. Staying mild with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy but quiet through the night and even first half of the day tomorrow.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in during the evening hours.

Speaking of October, here are the average stats for the month:

Staying well above average for the first several days of October. Average highs are in the upper 60s, we will however be near 80, enjoy! Not totally uncommon, here’s a look at the last 10 Octobers and how many days we spent in the 80s.

First strong cold front of the season arrives Friday.

Thursday futurecast:

Showers late Thursday/Thursday evening into Friday AM with sun and drier conditions Friday PM and evening. Second cold front arrives Saturday with more showers and lake enhanced showers Sunday.

Rainfall amounts from late Thursday through mid morning Friday:

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on and off again light showers and cool and breezy temps in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will drop not only in Ohio but across the northern half of the US. It’s not all that uncommon. It’s not an Ohio thing. Big temperature swings become more frequent as we get deeper in the fall.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.