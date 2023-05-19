CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening. Winds will also increasing out of the south with gusts up to 25MPH throughout the day.

Showers will begin to cross the area around 10 pm.

Showers and storms develop after 9 PM and continue through the night. 0.25-0.75″ of rain is possible. Linger showers Saturday morning then much drier in the afternoon. Everyone dry by lunch.

A few showers will impact your Saturday morning plans, including the Cleveland Marathon. By Saturday afternoon, the rain departs and sunshine breaks out. A cool start to Sunday morning will give way to seasonably warm sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperature outlook for next week. trending warmer late next week/early Memorial Day weekend. Feeling like the start of summer!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: