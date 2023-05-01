CLEVELAND (WJW) – Winter is still creeping into the picture.

Scattered showers will change over into a wintry mix and then wet snow tonight.

Light accumulation is possible, mainly in the higher elevation of our snowbelt.

Winds pick up gusting between 30-40 MPH at times.

All of this makes for a messy Tuesday commute.

Wind chills in the 20’s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain to pockets of light snow mainly east/snowbelt where some quick/brief accumulations are possible Tuesday morning. Most of this melts fast.

Here is a look at snow in May historically:

Sunshine returns late week and the upcoming weekend looking fabulous!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: