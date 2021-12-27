Rain and snow to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll start the week with a little bit of snow and some rain.

A wintry mix will impact areas mostly east of I-77 Monday from 6 to 9 a.m.

The commute may be slick with a coating of snow and patchy ice in spots. Little to no accumulation anticipated.

The mix transitions to rain showers after 10 a.m. In fact, temperatures will climb back to around 50 by dinnertime! Another round of rain/snow showers to rain scenario coming late Tuesday morning.

Temperatures trending above average this last week of 2021. No major snow in sight and no travel worries as we ring in the New Year. Here’s your New Year’s forecast.

