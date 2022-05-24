CLEVELAND (WJW) — Low pressure developing across the panhandle of Texas and heading into the Ohio Valley late Wednesday and into Thursday. Expect a few light showers Wednesday afternoon in the western half of the area. But coverage will be small.

Heavier rain/storms hold off until late Thursday night, with higher coverage.

Showers will continue into Friday with a drier and warmer weekend

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning. Temps well into the 80s. Get those pools open.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: