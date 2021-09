CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold front will move through that will bring showers overnight through Sunday morning to potentially lunch time for our southern counties. You can then expect the clouds to clear as well for a nice Sunday afternoon.

Labor Day is looking good! Mainly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Temperatures will range from the 70s to 80 degrees throughout the holiday weekend and beyond into next week, making the end of summer nice.

