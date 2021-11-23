Quiet Wednesday with weather changes on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND (WJW)– While we finally cleared out from the pesky lake effect clouds on Tuesday afternoon, temperatures remained reluctant to climb out of the 30s °F, well below normal. That sets up our crisp night tonight with 20s°F quite common.

However, there is great news for travelers taking to the roads on Wednesday: Skies will start with plenty of sun. Even as clouds increase later Wednesday, conditions will be quiet, dry, with a modest recovery in backyard thermometers.

The good news will be for a different reason on Thanksgiving. Yes, showers move in… but that is the “good news.” Travel will be wet, but not white. No icy or snowy conditions.

So just how many Thanksgivings have seen at least some snow cover somewhere in our FOX 8 viewing area? The answer may surprise you! Look for the check marks!:

One year in particular (since 2010) saw quite a bit of snow locally…. 2013. Anywhere from 1-8″ of snow was on the ground locally that year.

More cold is on the way Friday through early next week! Of course, this will kick off lake effect snow showers or a wintry mix from time to time which may decorate the ground with a little snow, but it will be one to two days too late to count as having seen snow on Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned for specifics.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: