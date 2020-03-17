Quiet weather Tuesday; Rain Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few light rain showers will pass through overnight. Not a big deal: not expecting a lot. Quiet weather will still rule the roost until the rain starts falling Wednesday evening. The water that arrives Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday will provide heavy bouts of rain and embedded thunderstorms. A steep temperature drop will occur Friday evening lending way to a chilly March weekend albeit sunshiny.

St. Patrick’s Day includes a small chance for a few spotty showers early in the day with sunshine emerging throughout the afternoon along with a high ~45-50°.

St. Patrick’s Day Forecast

The Breakdown: Temperature Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day

*The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) at 11:50pm!

