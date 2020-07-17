Quiet weather overnight before heat wave rolls in this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quiet weather is expected overnight Thursday. There could be some patchy fog, otherwise, humidity levels remain high. Temperatures will settle into the low 70s by Friday morning.

Ready for another heat wave? It will be hanging around for a prolonged period of time! Current indications: this stretch of near 90F or higher will last through next Wednesday.

A sweltering weekend is on tap with highs in the low and mid 90’s! Stay cool and remember our heat tips!

The difference between this heat wave and last week’s is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Notice how the middle of the country has dried out over the last 2 weeks.

