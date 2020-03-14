Quiet weekend on tap; chance of showers late Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A period of quiet weather is likely through the weekend and most of the upcoming week.

Temperatures this weekend stay below normal. Small chance for a shower late afternoon/early evening across the southern 1/2 of northern Ohio. Nothing significant.

Sunshine returns in full force for Sunday, but temperatures will still be in the 30s to near 40° which is slightly below-average for mid-March.

St. Patrick’s Day includes a small chance for a shower with a high around 50°. The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) and arrives at 10:50 pm.

A few thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are possible late next week as very mild high temps in the mid 60s will crash back into the 40s by next weekend per Scott’s long range outlook on his weather blog (link below).

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

