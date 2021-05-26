Quiet Thursday on tap ahead of weekend showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thursday’s a quiet day with plenty of sunshine to start in the morning.

There will be high clouds in the afternoon and clouding up in the evening. Below average temps return with highs only in the mid/upper 60s.

Low pressure with a front on Friday will be the culprit for showers. Friday’s rain will start in the late morning and linger most of the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60! Our cooler trend last through the weekend.

Memorial Day looking sunny, dry and warmer!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.