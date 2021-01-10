Quiet Sunday expected with partly sunny skies, temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you ready for more January sunshine?! It was so nice to see yesterday.

In fact, the last time we had the same amount was back on December 11! A cold start with temperatures in the low 20s and some wind chills in the teens. Clouds have moved in, but don’t worry; more sunshine is back this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s. GO BROWNS!

We’re in a bonus stretch of weather. Intervals of clouds and sun through Thursday. It’s very rare to get these in Northeast Ohio in January. We’re in our cloudy season. Notice the BIG difference in the amount of cloud cover when we compare January to June:

A quiet week is ahead. Our pattern starts to change on Thursday as we climb above average temperature-wise before a brief polar plunge over the weekend. That’s when we’ll see our next shot of snow.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:



