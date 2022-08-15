CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers are already fizzling out across the area. We will remain pretty quiet overnight with a few clouds and temperatures falling back into the low 60s.

A rinse and repeat of the forecast tomorrow as scattered afternoon showers develop with the chance for a few thunderstorms as another low moves south of Ohio. Heading into Wednesday, the coverage drops even more but some of us will still see a few showers.

Drier as we head into the middle and end of the week but much warmer with highs back in the 80s. Our next chance at decent rain returns this upcoming weekend.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.