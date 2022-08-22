CLEVELAND (WJW) – A lingering shower or two is possible Monday evening, but a quieter pattern will start to move in tonight into the rest of the week.

Falling back into the mid 60s tonight with another chance for some patchy fog to develop overnight into tomorrow morning.

Comfortable air will move in Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds with the chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon, but most places will remain dry as the pesky area of low pressure moves away.

Here is a look at how much rain we have seen so far this summer, from June 1 to now.

Long range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend, Heat should back off briefly. Indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week. Day to day details to follow.

