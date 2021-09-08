Quiet night with small chance for stray showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a relatively quiet night on tap. It’s comfortably cool with lows in the mid 50’s.

We can’t rule out a stray shower before sunrise, but the chance is slim.

A secondary front will be passing through Thursday morning with a few showers mainly between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Expect lake-driven clouds mixed with sunshine and spotty shower through the afternoon as more of a fall feel will take hold.

Highs will be ranging in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Dewpoints will be in the low 50’s, so we will remain in a comfortable pattern through the end of the week.

A string of pleasant weather is on the way as we head into the upcoming weekend. Plus, expect a couple 80 degree days in the week ahead.