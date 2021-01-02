Quiet night ahead with chance for mix of snow and rain on Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow develops during the early morning hours tomorrow mixing with rain by late morning. Notice how the chance ramps up after 1 a.m. An inch or less possible by late morning.
Those in our southeastern communities will see little to no accumulation, that’s where it’s expected to mix more with rain. A brief window of freezing possible, but temps are leaning towards the mid-30s. Rain will mix in with the snow so the totals will be even less than this.
Our widespread wintry mix will taper to on and off rain/snow showers after 11 a.m. We cannot rule out a passing shower during the Browns game. Here’s the forecast… GO BROWNS!
Next up, we’re tracking a clipper system Monday night into Tuesday. Snow to a wintry mix possible. No big accumulations anticipated. Then finally we may see the sunshine as we head into the middle and end of the week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
