CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gradual partial clearing with seasonably cool temps in the 40s early on then into the 30s for much of the evening. Should be quiet, just grab the coat and hat if you’re headed out for the evening.

Warmer weather in store on Wednesday with temps rising again briefly. A few showers early Wednesday then p. sunny skies in the PM. Small chance for an evening shower. It will be quite breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Once again a wide range of temps expected from north (upper 50s) to near 70 south.

WATCHING FRIDAY… Another panhandle system moving SW to NE Friday. At this time a mix early before transitioning to rain during the day. Rain could be heavy at times, causing some minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be gusty though the day but temps will be above average, in the upper 40s.

