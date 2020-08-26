Quiet evening on tap, followed by a hot Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday evening will be much quieter as storms are traveling southeastward.

We could hit our 16th 90F day of the year tomorrow! It will feel more like the mid 90’s when you factor in the humidity.

There is a high risk for rain/thunder late Friday during *Friday Night Touchdown* high school week #1.

If you’re a fall lover, check out next week’s forecast:

