CLEVELAND (WJW) — Weather in Northeast Ohio is starting to feel more like spring. Near normal temperatures and quiet conditions are expected to start off the weekend.

Saturday night into Sunday, another round of some light showers rolls through the area.

Next week looks rather active with just about every day seeing some type of precipitation but those chances are low for the most part. Midweek, chances are higher as a system moves through.

Temperatures will be steady in the upper 40s to low 60s.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: